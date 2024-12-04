“From Heart to Heart 2024” program marks Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

The “From Heart to Heart 2024” exchange and art program was held at the Youth’s Cultural House of Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of December 3.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Tran Van Tuan (L) and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in Ho Chi Minh City Doan Truong Giang (7th R) offer gifts and thank-you letters to the participating units. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Secretariat of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the city’s Youth Cultural House, the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Youth with Disabilities, and the Team of Voluntary Artists.

The program aims to celebrate the success of the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024–2029 tenure and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3).

Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (C) and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Youth with Disabilities sing a song together at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The "From Heart to Heart" program is held biennially. It serves as a cultural, artistic, and spiritual entertainment playground for members of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Youth with Disabilities, youth, and people with disabilities in the city.

The event also contributed to raising community and society's awareness of people with disabilities and supporting those who overcome challenges in life, education, and work to achieve their goals.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhut (C), a disabled man honored with the "Shining Example of Determination 2024" title, participate in an exchange at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to amplify the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future. This is not only an occasion to honor the strength and determination of people with disabilities but also an opportunity to recognize and address the challenges they face while collectively committing to building a fair and non-discriminatory society.

The "From Heart to Heart" program 2024 took place in a joyful and vibrant atmosphere with the participation of members of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Youth with Disabilities and students of educational, service, and accommodation establishments for people with disabilities in the city.

On this occasion, the organizers presented gifts and thank-you letters to the participating units, organizations, and individuals who supported the program.

A dancing perfromance by the Hy Vong (Hope) school of District 6 (Photo: SGGP)

A perfromance of Vietnamese traditional musical instruments by Nhu Nghia Shelter (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing perfromance by the Hy Vong (Hope) School of Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh