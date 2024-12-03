International Day of Persons with Disabilities Dec 3: The "special" woman

Despite living with a disability in her legs, Nguyen Thi Thanh has overcome inferior complex to become a pillar of strength for her loved ones.

Family meals are carefully prepared by Thanh.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, 53, from Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City, begins each day with household chores and preparing breakfast for her family. Despite living with a disability in her legs, she has overcome inferior complex to become a pillar of strength for her loved ones.

A journey toward happiness

After crossing the Can Gio - Can Giuoc ferry and traveling about 10 km, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's reporters reached Duong Van Hanh Hamlet in Ly Nhon Commune, Can Gio District. From the alley, they spotted Thanh sitting in her wheelchair at the doorway, skillfully picking vegetables. Just over a year ago, a stroke left her speech impaired and her words unclear.

Thanh, the fourth of six siblings from Can Giuoc District, Long An Province, faced a life-changing illness at seven. A severe untreated fever left her legs paralyzed and atrophied. Once a lively, active child, she had to adapt to crutches and later to a wheelchair. "I spent two years crying at home, consumed by shame because my body wasn’t like everyone else’s," Thanh recalled.

With encouragement from her family and friends, Thanh regained her spirit and found her smile again. Unable to attend school, the 9-year-old began learning the alphabet with guidance from local volunteers. "It felt like being reborn. Before that, I could hardly move. After two years of light exercises, my body started gaining strength. The neighborhood kids would visit and talk to me, and I gradually opened my heart," Thanh recalled emotionally.

Glancing at the wedding photo neatly hung on her wall, Thanh's eyes sparkled with happiness as she recounted her memories with her husband, Pham Van Dung, 53, from Ly Nhon Commune, Can Gio District. Dung, the son of a fallen soldier, was raised by his grandparents after his mother remarried. After their passing, he lived alone. Thanh shared, "My brother worked here and met Dung, then brought him to visit our family. Dung later stayed in Long An for work. Although we were poor, my parents sympathized with his struggles and adopted him as a foster son."

As they spent time together, Thanh and Dung fell in love. "When we went out, some people looked at us with commiseration," Thanh admitted. "But we supported each other and refused to let those stares affect us. His love gave me strength and helped me win my family’s approval."

A steadfast pillar for her children

Pregnancy is already a challenging journey for any woman, but for Thanh, it was even more difficult. By the eighth month, her belly had grown large, making it hard for her to move and manage everyday tasks. On days when her husband was at work, she relied on her mother for help. Since she became pregnant, Dung worked as much as he could to earn money. With his modest daily wages, he carefully budgeted—spending some on nutritious food for Thanh and their unborn child, and saving the rest for the upcoming birth.

Thanh’s eldest daughter, Pham Nguyen Thanh Vy, is now a fourth-year student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Education. Her son, Pham Nguyen Nhat Hao, is a third-year student at the People's Police Academy. Both have been excellent students for 12 years and actively participate in local community activities. "Since we were little, we’ve always been proud of our grandfather. I am determined to become a police officer and dedicate myself to serving the country and the people," Nhat Hao shared.

Many people suggested that Thanh should have her children quit school and sell lottery tickets, but she firmly refused. Dung’s family is recognized as a policy beneficiary family, and they live in a house built under a social welfare program in 2015. The couple has received much love and support from their neighbors and local authorities, and their family is classified as a poor household, allowing them to receive additional assistance.

Every day, Thanh handles the housework and finds time to take on extra tasks, like threading strings into drawstring bags or assembling beads, to earn extra money. Meanwhile, her husband works as a hired worker. "Though it's difficult, I feel incredibly happy because my wife and children are my motivation," Dung shared.

Mr. Ngo Hoang Quy, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ly Nhon Commune, mentioned that there are currently 68 people with disabilities in the commune. The local government, in cooperation with the commune health station, provides healthcare services for the disabled, including acupuncture, the use of devices to assist with limb movement, monthly medication distribution (under health insurance), and regular health check-ups. For Nguyen Thi Thanh’s family, the commune also provides additional support of VND1,000,000 per month. Mr. Ngo Hoang Quy emphasized that despite the hardships, Thanh always encourages her children to study. Her two children are excellent students and well-behaved. The local government and community organizations have also been involved in supporting the children with scholarships, material aid, and other assistance since they were young.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan