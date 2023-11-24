France wants to invest in luxury tourist old train between Hanoi, HCMC

A number of high-end fashion brands expected to organize a luxury old train between Hanoi and HCMC to serve tourists, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at a working session with the Ministry of Transport on November 23.

The French Ambassador said that France has decided to provide a non-refundable aid of EUR700,000 for a French enterprise to carry out a survey and research on the Long Bien Bridge renovation project. The French Development Agency (AFD) is willing to provide partial financial support.

The French Ambassador hoped that the Ministry of Transport would coordinate with the People’s Committee of Hanoi to implement procedures for France to quickly kick off the project.

The two sides also hoped to cooperate to invest in railway electrification routes connecting Thu Thiem and Long Thanh, Hanoi and Hai Phong, and other urban railway projects in Hanoi and HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang highly appreciated the project of organizing a tourist old train and suggested French investors clearly set out proposals for specific exceptions in using old train carriages, and submit them to the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies. The Ministry of Transport will send suggestions that exceed its authority to the Prime Minister.