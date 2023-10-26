France, Vietnam set to develop multifaceted cooperation

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen yesterday received the newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on his working trip to the city.

At the reception, the city Party Chief extended his congratulations to the French Ambassador on the occasion of marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and a 10-year strategic partnership between Vietnam and France.

Secretary Nen highly appreciated the action program of Ambassador Olivier Brochet during his working term in Vietnam and believed that the newly-appointed ambassador would create conditions and support Ho Chi Minh City to have more investors from France, contributing to boosting cooperation ties between the two sides.

Regarding the potential fields of cooperation, the city Party Chief said that Ho Chi Minh City is concerned about education, economic, trade, tourism, science and technology sectors in addition to the conservation and restoration of monuments that France has strengths.

On the side of the French Ambassador, he shared that France has advocated the development of bilateral relations with Vietnam in multifaceted fields at regional and international forums.

The French Ambassador expressed his pleasure at the good results in the cooperative relationship between the two countries, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Ambassador Olivier Brochet shared that two-thirds of the French community in Vietnam are living and working in the Southern region. Of these, two-thirds of the French business community are operating in Ho Chi Minh City. This is an opportunity for French investors to expand investment cooperation.

Ambassador Olivier Brochet highly appreciated the role and position of Ho Chi Minh City so he would like to promote cooperation ties with the city in the fields of education, health, culture, heritage preservation and construction planning which France has strengths.

Sharing about priorities in his working term in Vietnam, Ambassador Olivier Brochet affirmed that France is willing to stand side by side with Vietnam in sovereignty protection based on international law, the fight against climate change, conservation of biodiversity towards sustainable development.

Besides, he mentioned the recent high-level phone call between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and French President Emmanuel Macron to affirm that the phone call was an important opportunity for the two countries’ leaders to discuss strategic orientations to develop bilateral relations in the coming time.