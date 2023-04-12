HCMC fosters stronger ties with French localities

On the evening of April 11, the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam (April 12, 1973 - April 12, 2023).

Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in HCMC, highlighted the significant progress made in France-Vietnam relations over the past half-century. Additionally, 2023 marks a decade since the establishment of a strategic partnership between France and Vietnam. Ms. Pavillon-Grosser emphasized that the community of people living in both countries, as well as the businesses operating in France and Vietnam, have been essential in fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser emphasized that responding to climate change and developing a legal economy are particularly important areas for cooperation. In addition, France is willing to provide support for collaborative projects between local governments in France and HCMC, as well as initiatives aimed at empowering the younger generation. These efforts are viewed as important bridges for fostering the development of cooperative relations between the two countries in the future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, expressed his satisfaction with the robust development of Vietnam-France cooperation in various fields in recent years. The establishment of a strategic partnership between the two nations in 2013 marked a new chapter in their relationship, expanding cooperation at the local level and yielding tangible outcomes.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc also mentioned that the 12th Vietnam-France decentralization conference, which will be held from April 13 to 16 in Hanoi, offers a great opportunity to explore new cooperative ventures between the two countries' localities. He further affirmed that HCMC has always been at the forefront of strengthening ties with France and that cooperation between HCMC and French localities has flourished in diverse areas, such as urban lighting projects in collaboration with Lyon City. Additionally, cooperation in education and culture is also a key focus.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, on behalf of the leaders and citizens of HCMC, expressed gratitude towards the French Consulate General in HCMC for its continued efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields. The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee believes that the relationship between Vietnam and France, in general, and between HCMC and French localities, in particular, will continue to be strengthened and developed in the future.