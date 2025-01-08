France emphasizes ecological solutions for transportation

In celebration of the recent inauguration of Metro Line 3 in Hanoi and the operation of the first metro line in Ho Chi Minh City, the French Consulate General in the city hosted a photo exhibition.

Consul General of France to Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser speaks at the event

In her opening speech at the exhibition entitled 'France Brings Solutions for Sustainable Transport’, Consul General of France to Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser emphasized that in France as well as many other countries, transport is the leading emitter of greenhouse gases and one of the main sources of air pollution.

In its commitment to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, the French Government has identified the ecological transition of the transportation sector as a key priority. This involves the development and implementation of more convenient, affordable, and cleaner transportation solutions.

Consul General Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser introduces the exhibition

The exhibition provided a platform for knowledge exchange with Artelia, Systra, and Bureau Veritas – leading French companies involved in the design and construction of metro lines in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – sharing their expertise in public transportation development.

The exhibition, which runs until the end of March 2025, showcases 14 photographs at the French Palace at 6 Le Duan Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1. This curated collection serves to illustrate France's extensive experience spanning 120 years in the development of road, air, and sea transportation.

By Do Van – Translated By Anh Quan