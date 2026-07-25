Dozens of diamond businesses in Ho Chi Minh City remain closed

Around 30 diamond trading businesses in Ho Chi Minh City have suspended operations since early July, with many stores still closed on July 25 following a transnational diamond smuggling investigation.

The Ngoc Chau Au store on Tran Hung Dao Street, Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, remained closed on the morning of July 25. Photo: Dinh Du

The Saigon Jewelry Association (SJA) said that about 30 diamond trading businesses across the city have temporarily suspended operations since early July.

According to an earlier announcement by Ngoc Chau Au Company (NCA Luxury Jewelry), the company planned to reopen on July 25 to receive and handle customer requests after a two-week suspension.

However, a Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporter found on the morning of July 25 that the Ngoc Chau Au store on Tran Hung Dao Street in Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, remained closed.

After Hoang Thi Thanh Nga, founder and CEO of Ngoc Chau Au Company, was prosecuted and placed in temporary detention by the Investigation Police Agency of Thanh Hoa Provincial Police in connection with a transnational diamond smuggling case, the company issued a second announcement stating that it was cooperating with authorities in accordance with regulations. The company said all official information and conclusions would be released by the competent authorities.

Thuc Lan Diamond store on Vo Van Tan Street, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, closed on July 25. Photo: Hanh Nhung

As of July 25, many diamond stores that had closed earlier had yet to show signs of resuming operations.

These include Kim Ly, Thuc Lan Diamond, Quyen Diamond, Hoang Thu Jewelry, and Que Jewelry, located on An Duong Vuong and Nguyen Duy Duong streets in An Dong Ward, Le Thanh Ton Street in Ben Thanh Ward, and Vo Van Tan Street in Ban Co Ward.

Que Jewelry store on Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, closed on July 20. Photo: Hoang Hung

Many gold, silver, and gemstone shops on Nguyen Duy Duong Street, An Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, have not yet shown signs of reopening. Photo: Hoang Hung

The Kim Ly store at 34 An Duong Vuong Street, An Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, still displays a notice that it is temporarily closed for repairs and renovations. Photo: Hoang Hung

Hoang Thu Jewelry store on Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is closed, with a notice posted in front saying "temporarily closed today." Photo: Hoang Hung

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan