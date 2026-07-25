Dozens of diamond businesses in Ho Chi Minh City remain closed

The Saigon Jewelry Association (SJA) said that about 30 diamond trading businesses across the city have temporarily suspended operations since early July.
According to an earlier announcement by Ngoc Chau Au Company (NCA Luxury Jewelry), the company planned to reopen on July 25 to receive and handle customer requests after a two-week suspension.
However, a Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporter found on the morning of July 25 that the Ngoc Chau Au store on Tran Hung Dao Street in Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, remained closed.
After Hoang Thi Thanh Nga, founder and CEO of Ngoc Chau Au Company, was prosecuted and placed in temporary detention by the Investigation Police Agency of Thanh Hoa Provincial Police in connection with a transnational diamond smuggling case, the company issued a second announcement stating that it was cooperating with authorities in accordance with regulations. The company said all official information and conclusions would be released by the competent authorities.
As of July 25, many diamond stores that had closed earlier had yet to show signs of resuming operations.
These include Kim Ly, Thuc Lan Diamond, Quyen Diamond, Hoang Thu Jewelry, and Que Jewelry, located on An Duong Vuong and Nguyen Duy Duong streets in An Dong Ward, Le Thanh Ton Street in Ben Thanh Ward, and Vo Van Tan Street in Ban Co Ward.