The opportunity to wade into the rice fields in Hoi An ancient town offered visitors to the region views of provide an intimate look into the lives of Vietnamese’s rural farming communities.

Foreign tourists excitedly wade into rice fields in Hoi An

This morning, at the field of An My village in Cam Chau ward of the Central Province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An ancient city, the Hoi An City People's Committee organized the Cam Chau Field Festival 2024. The event attracted many international tourists staying at Hoi An ancient town who registered to join the experience.

The Field Festival in Hoi An aims to show people's gratitude to the gods for blessing the bountiful harvest. Local inhabitants pray that the gods will bless the villagers with a lush crop, prosperity, and a happy home. This is also an opportunity for farmers to exchange and share experiences in wet rice cultivation and how to harvest higher rice yields in the new crop season.

Vice Chairman of Hoi An City People's Committee Nguyen Van Lanh said that the festival also contributes to preserving and promoting the intangible cultural values of wet rice farming as well as motivating and encouraging farmers to raise their awareness of preserving traditional crafts and promoting the nation's culture.

Activities at the festival include the performance of many buffaloes plowing fields, plowing and water-slapping tractors with 16 tractors, decorated with national flags and festival flags. Moreover, there was a competition named ‘I am a farmer’. The highlight of the festival that foreign holiday-makers can participate into that they can engage doing farmers’ work including wading into rice fields for cultivation.

In addition to the experience of being a farmer, the 2024 Cam Chau Field Festival also serves visitors rustic, typical Quang dishes such as Quang noodles, savory fried pancakes made of rice flour, water, and turmeric powder.

Spanish tourist Melania excitedly said that the tour was a very interesting experience. This is the first time she and her family members traveled to Hoi An and she feels very happy to participate in this activity. She will surely tell her friends about her wonderful New Year's trip to Vietnam when she returns to Spain.

Visitors enjoy local dishes

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan