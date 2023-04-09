Foreign cyclist Petr Rikunov still holds the Yellow jersey

On the morning of April 8, the HTV Cycling Cup 2023 entered Stage 6 with a race route of 42km in length around Hue City.

Cyclist Tran Tuan Kiet from the Dopagan Dong Thap team won this stage to increase his total number of Stage-wins in this year's tournament to three. However, Kiet still could not take the Yellow jersey from cyclist Petr Rikunov from the Loc Troi Group-An Giang team, whose performance has been quite stable, maintaining a top ranking from the beginning until now.

The race around Hue City is considered a traditional stage in the trans-Vietnam route of the HTV Cycling Cup. This year, the racing teams competed through two iconic bridges, Truong Tien and Phu Xuan, instead of Phu Xuan and Da Vien as last year.

This stage is where strong sprint racers show their skills. The determination was clearly demonstrated in the efforts of the two racing teams from Dong Thap Province, Domesco Pharma and Dopagan, as they focused on tactics to help racer Tran Tuan Kiet make a spectacular sprint, surpassing the Yellow jersey Petr Rikunov in the final kilometers to win Stage 6.

It must also be acknowledged that Stage 6 was the moment when Kenda Dong Nai and HCMC New Group racing teams showed quite impressive performance, using tactics to break away and launch strong attacks to disrupt the connection between the racers of their two rival teams, Loc Troi Group and Dopagan Dong Thap. This made the chase between strong racers more exciting, touching Hue's cycling fans' hearts.

At the intermediate Sprint points along the route, racers Tran Tuan Kiet, Nguyen Van Binh, and Nguyen Tan Hoai took turns to accelerate and fiercely compete to accumulate points for the Green jersey, as they will face many challenging mountain stages ahead, which are not their forte.

Van Binh and Tran Thanh Nhanh from TPHCM New Group won Sprints 1 and 2 in Stage 6. Finally, Tran Tuan Kiet, Petr Rikunov, and Nguyen Tan Hoai took first, second, and third place, respectively, in Stage 6.

Thanks to having two racers in the leading group, the Loc Troi Group - An Giang team still maintained their first place in the overall standings after Stage 6. Meanwhile, foreign racer Petr Rikunov still held onto his individual Yellow jersey.

Tran Tuan Kiet wore the Green jersey, while the White with Red Polka Dot jerseys belonged to Pham Le Xuan Loc (Military Zone 7 team) and Phan Hoang Bao Tin (Military team), respectively. This morning, April 9, the racers will compete in Stage 7 with a 108.5km route from Hue City to Da Nang City.