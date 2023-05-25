Football fans in Vietnam to watch live matches of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Audiences and football fans in Vietnam will be able to watch all of the matches live at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, including matches of the Vietnam Women’s Football Team.

Accordingly, Vietnam holds media rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 which will be taken place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Audiences and football fans nationwide will be able to watch live all the matches of top women's football teams of the world via television. The information was released this morning in the capital city of Hanoi.

This is the first time the Vietnam Women’s National Football Team qualified for the FIFA World Cup along with six other Asian teams, being China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines and Australia.

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the Vietnam Women’s National Football Team has been drawn in Group E with teams of the United States and Portugal alongside the Netherlands, the reigning champions of Women's FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Women's European Championship.