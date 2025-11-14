Food Industry Promotion Week 2025 opens in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade held the opening ceremony of the 2025 Food Industry Promotion Week at the former Tax Trade Center at 135 Nguyen Hue Boulevard in Saigon Ward on November 13.

Delegates atted the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

This key trade-promotion event aims to accelerate the development of one of Ho Chi Minh City’s four key industrial sectors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc emphasized that the food-processing sector not only maintains its leading position within the city’s industrial structure but also has strong potential for rapid market expansion, driven by the sustainable consumption needs of more than 10 million residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region.

In addition to its long-standing manufacturing strength, the sector also benefits from an extensive distribution network, robust technological innovation capacity, and the proactive efforts of enterprises to improve product quality and food safety.

A wide range of key industry segments, including staple foods, processed food products, beverages, soft drinks, regional specialties, and OCOP-certified items, are showcased throughout the program. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s Food Industry Promotion Week takes place as Ho Chi Minh City expands its administrative boundaries, creating greater room for the development of production and commercial infrastructure. It provides favorable conditions for the food industry to scale up and build stronger brands. The event is expected to help businesses tap into fresh growth momentum and gradually replace imported goods with higher-value Vietnamese products.

The exhibition brings together 68 enterprises operating 109 display booths, showcasing a wide range of key industry groups, including staple foods, processed food products, beverages, regional specialties, and OCOP products.

Several major Ho Chi Minh City brands are taking part in the event, reaffirming their leading role in the sector’s ecosystem, including Saigon Trading Group (SATRA), Acecook Vietnam, Saigon Pure Water Limited Liability Company (SAPUWA), Hoang Minh Water Joint Stock Company (I-on Life), Vietcoco, Nam Saigon, Xuan Nguyen, and others, alongside hundreds of new products that highlight the city’s food industry creativity.

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Binh Tay Food Joint Stock Company, Le Thi Giau, said that the company is showcasing more than 120 processed food products, many of which have already been exported to highly demanding markets.

Businesses are offering product experience activities for visitors at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the 2025 Food Industry Promotion Week, a series of experiential and business-matching activities is being organized, including a showcase of traditional fish sauce and regional spices, an interactive food court for consumer engagement, and an OCOP product exhibition area, as well as sessions for new product launches, tastings, and trade connections between businesses and the SATRA distribution network.

A lineup of panel discussions on culinary culture and sustainable development is also scheduled to take place throughout the week.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade said the program is guided by a clear mandate: not merely to serve as an industry exhibition, but to function as a comprehensive trade-promotion platform that supports small and micro-enterprises in accessing the market, promotes high-quality Vietnamese goods, and strengthens linkages across production, distribution, and consumption. The event also aims to enhance the visibility of Vietnamese brands and inspire greater competitiveness within the food industry amid increasingly sophisticated consumer demands.

The 2025 Food Industry Promotion Week runs through November 18 and is expected to create a vibrant commercial space, bring Vietnamese products closer to the public, and expand development opportunities for businesses in a period of deepening economic integration.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh