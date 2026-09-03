Flying object detected near Cat Bi airport, disrupting three flights

Three flights were affected at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong on the evening of September 2 after a flying object was detected nearby, according to the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).

According to the Cat Bi Approach Control Center, at 7:23 p.m. that day, the duty team received a report from military forces about a light-emitting flying object approximately 8km from the airport.

Duty controllers at Cat Bi Control Tower monitor and manage flight operations. Photo: VATM

The team immediately notified relevant units, including the runway safety team, and took appropriate measures to ensure flight safety. Two incoming flights were instructed to hold before being diverted to Noi Bai International Airport, while one departing flight was held on the apron.

VATM said that UAVs, drones and other flying objects have continued to operate near airports in recent times. The corporation is strengthening its detection and early-warning capabilities while working with relevant agencies on technological, equipment and operational solutions to address the issue.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong