Flower villages nationwide busy with Tet crops

Growers at flower villages nationwide are busy taking care of, plucking leaves and pruning branches to create pretty ornamental flower pots serving the Tet holiday.

Colorful Korean raspberry chrysanthemum blossom at Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province. (Photo: Tin Huy)
A resident of Cam Ha Commune, Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province is pruning branches and taking care of kumquat trees. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)
Flower growers in Tay Tuu Flower Village, Bac Tu Liem District, Ha Noi City are taking care of chrysanthemum serving the Tet holiday. (Photo: Do Trung)
A resident of Dac So Commune rents land to plant Buddha’s hand fruit in Trung Chau A Commune, Dan Phuong District, Ha Noi City. (Photo: Do Trung)
Farmers in Van Thanh Flower Garden, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province are checking lily pots serving the Lunar New Year of 2024. (Photo: Doan Kien).
By Xuan Quynh, Do Trung, Tin Huy, Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

