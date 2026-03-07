Flower markets bloom as prices surge ahead of International Women’s Day

With demand rising in Ho Chi Minh City, roses and popular bouquets have doubled in price as shops expand online sales and brace for peak orders on March 7 and 8.

The fresh flower market in Ho Chi Minh City came alive yesterday as vendors at Ho Thi Ky in Vuon Lai Ward unveiled colorful baskets to entice early shoppers. Stalls lined with roses, lilies, and tulips created a festive atmosphere, signaling the start of the busy season ahead of International Women’s Day.

Flowers at Ho Thi Ky market in Vuon Lai Ward continue to be sourced mainly from Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, ensuring a steady supply of roses, lilies, and tulips for the city’s bustling trade ahead of International Women’s Day.

Familiar flowers such as roses, lilies, and tulips still lead in terms of production volume.

A survey conducted at various shops revealed that the price of roses has risen to between VND25,000 and VND35,000 per stem, depending on the variety, which is twice the usual cost. Popular bouquets are priced between VND300,000 and VND500,000, whereas larger floral arrangements or imported flowers start at VND1 million and above; however, customers are required to place their orders in advance.

Ms. Le Nga, an owner of a flower shop on Ho Thi Ky Street, said that this year, for March 8, customers are choosing compact, elegantly designed bouquets instead of large flower arrangements. Many flower shops are increasing their seasonal staff, expanding their online sales channels, and closing orders early to avoid being overwhelmed on the two peak days of March 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere of flower businesses on Thong Nhat Street in An Hoi Dong Ward, Le Duc Tho Street in An Nhon Ward, Quang Trung Street in Thong Tay Hoi Ward has become significantly busier than usual.

On March 6, the number of customers buying directly at shops on the aforementioned streets increased sharply during lunchtime and in the afternoon.

Many shops reported that revenue from online sales currently accounts for about 50 percent-60 percent of total orders, clearly reflecting the trend of modern and convenient consumer shopping.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan