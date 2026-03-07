Ministry of Industry and Trade assures sufficient fuel supply

The Ministry of Industry and Trade encourages consumers to maintain composure amidst market fluctuations, steering clear of panic and unwarranted fuel stockpiling.

Two refineries continue to operate normally

Yesterday, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that, according to a report from Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (PVN), Vietnam's crude oil production currently reaches approximately 180,000 barrels per day, of which about 150,000 barrels per day are supplied to the Dung Quat Refinery.

People refuel at Petrolimex 26 gas station, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of March 6 (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Regarding production capacity, the Dung Quat Refinery can maintain stable operation at approximately 118 percent capacity at least until the end of April 2026, while ensuring the supply of fuel according to contracts signed with key traders.

Meanwhile, the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Plant continues to operate stably, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials to meet production plans in the coming period. Thus, the two major domestic refineries, Dung Quat and Nghi Son, are operating normally, guaranteeing the supply of petroleum products to key distributors according to signed contracts until the end of March 2026.

In parallel with domestic production, key petroleum distributors continue to import refined petroleum products to supply the market, despite rising import and transportation costs. Along with the regulated circulating reserves at enterprises, the supply of petroleum products to the market in March 2026 is basically guaranteed.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned that prolonged instability in the Middle East could intensify market challenges by April. In response, the Government is working closely with the ministry and other relevant agencies to address bottlenecks in petroleum production and imports. Officials say these measures are aimed at ensuring stable supply and meeting domestic demand in the coming months.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also issued an urgent document to people's committees of provinces and cities requesting increased inspection and control of petroleum and LPG business activities to promptly detect and strictly handle violations, ensuring stability in the domestic market.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested monitoring market developments, especially the supply and demand situation and selling prices of petroleum and LPG in the area. Market management forces are to implement professional measures, closely monitor the area, and promptly detect any unusual signs such as shortages, supply disruptions, hoarding, or unreasonable price increases to strictly handle them according to the law.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested clarification of the responsibilities of heads and officials in charge of the area if they fail to promptly detect and handle violations occurring within their jurisdiction.

Responsible agencies increase inspections of gas stations

Yesterday morning, a gas station on Quang Trung Street in Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi, displayed a sign indicating it was temporarily out of gas. However, this was only a localized incident and not widespread.

A representative of the station stated that the temporary suspension of sales was short-lived due to insufficient supply from suppliers, while the number of customers increased compared to normal days. The business has submitted a request to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade for assistance in connecting with suppliers to quickly restore operations. In reality, most gas stations in Hanoi and many other localities are still operating normally, and the supply to the market is basically ensured.

Later that same day, the Market Surveillance Department of Ho Chi Minh City carried out an inspection of a retail gasoline station located in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, in response to reports indicating that it was regulating the amount of fuel sold to customers. During the inspection, the owner of the store clarified that due to work obligations, he was unable to oversee operations directly, which resulted in a "misunderstanding in customer service"; he also pledged to sell fuel in accordance with customer requirements.

Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department, stated that practices such as hoarding, generating artificial shortages, selling at prices that differ from the listed price, fraudulent measurement, or trading in goods of uncertain origin will face strict penalties.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade had issued a document requesting the Ho Chi Minh City Market Management Department to closely monitor the supply and demand and prices of gasoline and gas in the area; and to conduct targeted inspections of wholesale traders, distributors, general agents, agents, and retail gasoline stations.

A business in Phu Quoc fined for "price gouging" On the morning of March 6, the People's Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone in An Giang Province announced that it had decided to impose an administrative fine of VND15 million (US$573.49) on Trung Hau Petroleum Business in An Thoi Ward for violations related to retail petroleum sales. Previously, at 1 p.m. on March 5, Phu Quoc established an inspection team that paid unexpected visits to gas stations in the area to check compliance with the law regarding petroleum business operations. Members of the inspection team directly drove a car to the aforementioned petrol station and requested to fill the tank. However, the staff there refused, stating that they were only allowed to sell a maximum of VND200,000 per visit for cars and VND50,000 per visit for motorcycles. The staff explained that this was a regulation set by the business owner. During a direct meeting with the inspection team, business owner Le Thi Hau admitted to the violation. Inspectors found that the store’s fuel tanks still contained around 7,000 liters of fuel, including 4,000 liters of oil and 3,000 liters of gasoline, at the time of the check. Authorities determined that the business had unilaterally reduced its sales volume without notifying state regulators, an action that breaches current regulations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan