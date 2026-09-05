Party, State leaders attend new school year opening ceremonies

On the morning of September 5, Party and State leaders attended opening ceremonies for the 2026-2027 school year across the country.

On the morning of September 5, at the central venue of the opening ceremony held at Muong Khuong Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Muong Khuong Commune, Lao Cai Province, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the ceremony and delivered remarks to the education sector, students, and teachers.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung join students and teachers of Muong Khuong Inter-level Primary and Secondary Boarding School, Lao Cai province, in the opening ceremony of the 2026–2027 academic year on September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony at Le Quy Don High School in Hung Yen Province. The school has 1,893 students in the new school year.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony at Le Quy Don High School in Hung Yen Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the opening ceremony at Bac Ninh Provincial Ethnic Minority Boarding School and presented scholarships to students who achieved outstanding results in the 2025-2026 school year.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attends the opening ceremony at Bac Ninh Provincial Ethnic Minority Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien and delegates attended the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony at Binh Lieu Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Quang Ninh Province.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien attends the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony at Binh Lieu Primary and Secondary Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc attended the inauguration and opening ceremony for the new school year at Thanh Nua Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Dien Bien Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra attended the inauguration and opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 school year at A Luoi 3 Inter-level Primary and Secondary Boarding School in A Luoi 3 Commune, Hue City.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra visits and encourages students.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang joined students at Hung Vuong Secondary School in Trang Bom Ward, Dong Nai City, in celebrating the opening of the new school year.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau attended the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony and inauguration of Tay Giang Primary and Secondary Ethnic Minority Boarding School in Tay Giang Commune, Da Nang City.

At Ia Puch Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Gia Lai Province, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attended the opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 school year and the school’s inauguration.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said Ia Puch Primary and Secondary Boarding School boasts a well-planned campus and quality facilities, providing adequate conditions for students to begin the new school year. He acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee in mobilizing resources, ensuring construction progress, and putting boarding schools in border areas into operation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attends the opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 school year at Ia Puch Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Gia Lai Province.

In Gia Lai, seven inter-level primary and secondary boarding schools have been built in seven border communes, including Ia Puch, Ia Mo, Ia O, Ia Dom, Ia Nan, Ia Pnon and Ia Chia, with 212 classes for approximately 7,108 students. The projects have a combined investment of more than VND1.516 trillion (US$58.2 million) and broke ground in November 2025.

Gia Lai border guards visit and encourage students attending the opening ceremony at Ia Puch Inter-level Primary and Secondary Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

Ia Puch Primary and Secondary Boarding School alone has a capacity of around 800 students and a total investment of more than VND177 billion. The schools have been equipped with modern, spacious facilities, helping provide better learning conditions for students in border areas.

Ia Puch Inter-level Primary and Secondary Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

In July 2025, the Politburo approved a policy to build 248 inter-level boarding schools in mainland border communes as a key task in promoting socioeconomic development, improving people’s educational attainment, developing ethnic minority cadres, and strengthening national defense and security. Subsequently, the first 108 schools were started and simultaneously inaugurated on September 5, while the remaining schools are scheduled for completion before August 30, 2027.

The schools typically cover 5-10 hectares and accommodate around 30 classes, equivalent to approximately 1,000 students, with comprehensive electricity, clean water, drainage, transport, and telecommunications infrastructure. Students receiving semi-boarding support are provided VND450,000 for meals and 8kg of rice, while boarding students receive VND1.17 million and 15kg of rice.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh