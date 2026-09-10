Hanoi seeks public feedback on bold Hoan Kiem Lake revamp

Hanoi authorities are currently gathering public feedback on a controversial urban zoning plan to construct a Western-style Arc de Triomphe, sparking fierce pushback from heritage-conscious architects.

An overall spatial design perspective of the Hoan Kiem Lake area featuring the proposed Arc de Triomphe structure (Photo: Hanoi People’s Committee)

The People’s Committees of Hoan Kiem Ward and Cua Nam Ward in Hanoi are currently collecting public opinions regarding a localized adjustment to the 1:2000 scale H1-1B urban zoning plan for the Hoan Kiem Lake area and its vicinity.

This effort also includes adjusting a portion of the 1:2000 scale H1-1C urban zoning plan, paired with a 1:500 scale detailed planning solution aimed at renovating, beautifying, reconstructing, and restructuring the spatial layout of Hoan Kiem Lake (popularly referred to as Sword Lake) alongside its surrounding neighborhoods.

For numerous seasoned experts, Hoan Kiem Lake is widely considered the “very heart of the capital,” carrying profound significance for the entire nation. Consequently, any proposals to construct new architectural landmarks around the lake should be meticulously scrutinized based on a comprehensive study covering its historical, cultural, scenic, and urban spatial values.

According to the 100-year vision of the capital’s master plan, the historic inner city, which distinctly encompasses Hoan Kiem Lake and its adjacent areas, is being deeply researched for preservation and reconstruction to maximize the intrinsic value of the existing urban architectural space. It’s crucial to strictly control the scale of any new developments while significantly elevating the overall quality of the landscape, infrastructure, and surrounding environment.

Based on the master concept, Hoan Kiem Lake is oriented to morph into a grand square serving as a definitive capital symbol, seamlessly connecting with August Revolution Square and the Hanoi Opera House to forge a cohesive “History – Culture – Art” space. Within this bold vision, the northern section of Hoan Kiem Lake is slated to dramatically expand Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, essentially forming a massive plaza that heavily bolsters connectivity with the lake itself alongside the eastern park-square zone.

The highly debated proposal currently under review involves erecting a symbolic Arc de Triomphe structure, supposedly drawing inspiration from the soaring wings of a crane, to create a stunning focal point capping off the Old Quarter’s urban axis while simultaneously unveiling a fresh spatial corridor toward the south. Unsurprisingly, this particular scheme is currently garnering immense public attention.

For Architect Ho Thieu Tri, representing the consulting unit tasked with planning Sword Lake precinct and its vicinity, this reimagined space prominently features the Arc de Triomphe. He explained that this modern, novel structure is heavily anticipated to mark a significant developmental milestone for Vietnam as the nation confidently strides into a brand-new era.

Emphatically weighing in on the debate, Vice Chairman Dao Ngoc Nghiem of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association (VUPDA) stressed that every single proposal to construct new structures around the iconic lake urgently requires rigorous study. This must be grounded in an exhaustive evaluation of historical, cultural, scenic, plus urban spatial values.

Hoan Kiem Lake undeniably remains a highly sensitive precinct drawing exceptional attention from the Party, State, and Government. Over the years, numerous ambitious plans to revamp this area have reportedly been pitched by management agencies alongside international experts.

However, many proposals haven’t been greenlit due to stringent requirements inherently tied to heritage preservation. Regarding the controversial pitch to build the Arc de Triomphe, he noted the idea of placing it squarely within Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square must be meticulously analyzed, particularly concerning its delicate spatial relationship with adjacent heritage sites.

“We absolutely must grasp the genuine underlying meaning of an Arc de Triomphe. The designated location for such an imposing structure must possess profound historical significance. Consequently, the current proposal isn’t truly reasonable,” Vice Chairman Dao Ngoc Nghiem frankly asserted.

Since this is the capital’s literal heartbeat, it’s imperative to actively solicit nationwide feedback. Aside from broad public consultation, authorities really ought to establish a specialized appraisal council comprising seasoned professionals who intimately understand the precinct's intricate essence.

As for erecting the bold Arc de Triomphe, Architect Pham Thanh Tung, Chief of Staff at the Vietnam Association of Architects (VAA), firmly believes it desperately warrants serious reconsideration.

From a cultural standpoint, the monument is fundamentally a Western architectural trope, traditionally constructed to proudly assert victory as armies march home. Meanwhile, Hoan Kiem Lake is intrinsically intertwined with returning the magical sword to the divine turtle, a potent symbol of peace embodying the nation’s profound yearning to lay down weapons.

Therefore, constructing a grandiose Arc de Triomphe to blatantly glorify military conquest fundamentally clashes with Hoan Kiem Lake’s deeply ingrained humanistic philosophy. Ultimately, imposing a European-style victory monument upon this fragile space isn’t genuinely compatible with the city’s historical identity.

“Any urban planning endeavor must strictly honor the past, respect those memories, and fiercely safeguard the soul of our heritage,” Architect Pham Thanh Tung clearly articulated.

For Architect Tran Huy Anh, a Standing Committee Member of the VAA, every architectural structure erected here must inherently possess outstanding value. The ambitious idea urgently needs painstaking research, flawlessly ensuring seamless harmony with the broader historical fabric.

By Nguyen Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam