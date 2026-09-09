Ministry of National Defense to manage National Sports Complex from October 1

National Sports Complex

The Government has issued Resolution No. 264/NQ-CP on the transfer of the National Sports Complex in its entirety to the Ministry of National Defense for management, while part of the land area within the complex’s planning area will be transferred to the Hanoi People’s Committee. The handover and takeover must be completed before October 1.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to take the lead and coordinate with the Ministry of National Defense, the Hanoi People’s Committee and relevant ministries and agencies to draft and submit to the Prime Minister a decision on the transfer in accordance with regulations. The ministry will also coordinate with relevant agencies to carry out the legally required handover procedures.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will transfer the land to the Ministry of National Defense and the Hanoi People’s Committee in accordance with the approved plan. Following the Prime Minister’s decision, it will hand over the National Sports Complex’s existing organizational structure, personnel, assets, finances, documents, and related rights and obligations to the Ministry of National Defense.

The Ministry of National Defense will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People’s Committee to allocate funding to ensure uninterrupted operations of the National Sports Complex from the time the handover is completed.

Covering more than 247 hectares, the National Sports Complex is located in western Hanoi and comprises several major facilities, including My Dinh National Stadium, the Aquatics Sports Palace, the National Football Youth Training Center, training grounds and a green park area.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh