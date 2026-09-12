Urban Development Law opens door to pilot policies

The President has promulgated the new Urban Development Law, empowering cities and special economic zones to test special mechanisms and policies taking effect from September 2026.

The Office of the President held a press conference on September 10 to announce the President's orders promulgating 15 laws passed by the National Assembly at its first extraordinary session, including the Urban Development Law.

Under the Urban Development Law, city and special economic zone People's Councils and People's Committees are authorized to decide on organizational structures, staffing, job positions, civil service regimes and income policies, and to pilot new, special mechanisms and policies not yet provided for by law to promote socio-economic development.

The law provides for integrated city master plans; effective management and use of underground, low-altitude and high-altitude spaces; and the promotion of transit-oriented development (TOD) models linked to local railway networks.

Regarding infrastructure, logistics and the marine economy, the law provides for the development of clean transportation infrastructure, emissions reduction, waste treatment and environmental protection; the establishment and operation of free trade zones, integrated logistics zones and open-port areas; an International Financial Center; and, in particular, mechanisms to promote the marine economy and the development of land-reclaimed urban areas.

The law also establishes a list of priority projects for attracting investment in infrastructure, high technology, clean energy, and commercial and service sectors. Special incentives will apply to taxes, land rental, investment procedures and site clearance, along with controlled pilot mechanisms for new business models.

The Urban Development Law was passed by the 16th National Assembly on August 24, 2026, at its first extraordinary session and will officially take effect on October 1, 2026. Article 7, Clause 4 took effect earlier, on September 1, 2026, allowing Ho Chi Minh City to begin drafting and issuing documents to implement the law immediately after its passage. Tax incentive policies (stipulated in Point b, Clause 2; Point a, Clause 3; Point a, Clause 5; Clauses 6 and 7 of Article 39; Clauses 3 and 4 of Article 48; and Points b and d, Clause 1 of Article 52) will apply from the 2027 tax year.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan