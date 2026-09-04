Military Region 7 launches search for Vietnamese martyrs' remains in Cambodia

Military Region 7 has launched its 2026-2027 dry-season mission to search for and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia, with teams targeting the recovery of at least 100 sets of remains each.

Delegates observe a moment of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and the fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

During the 2026-2027 dry season, Military Region 7's teams tasked with searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during wartime will work to process 185 information leads concerning 761 graves. Each team aims to recover at least 100 sets of remains during each deployment.

On September 4, at the Long Khot Fort National Historical Site in Tuyen Binh Commune, Tay Ninh Province, the Military Region 7 Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515), in coordination with the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province, held a send-off ceremony and assigned tasks to the K Teams searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during wartime, in the 26th phase of the 2026-2027 dry season.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army; leaders of Military Region 7, Tay Ninh and Dong Nai; and officers and soldiers from K70, K71, K72, and K73 Teams.

Floral tribute ceremony at the Long Khot Fort National Historical Site in Tay Ninh Province (Photo: SGGP)

According to Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7, the search and recovery of martyrs' remains is a special political mission of profound humanitarian significance. It reflects the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source," expressing gratitude and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and in fulfillment of Vietnam's international obligations.

The 2026-2027 dry-season search takes place as the Party, military, people, and entire political system are implementing the “500-Day Campaign to Intensify the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains.”

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army, presents gifts and encourages the K Teams as they depart to carry out their mission. (Photo: SGGP)

Given increasingly scarce information, fewer surviving witnesses, and changes in terrain, Major General Tran Chi Tam instructed the K Teams to conduct searches scientifically and urgently while concentrating resources, making the collection, processing, verification, and exploitation of information a breakthrough area. The units must strictly observe discipline, ensure safety, comply with Vietnamese and Cambodian laws, and respect the customs and traditions of the people of the host country.

At the send-off ceremony, delegates, officers, and soldiers of the K Teams offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes and martyrs at the Long Khot Fort National Historical Site.

Later, at the Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Binh Hiep Commune, Tay Ninh Province, delegates, officers, soldiers, and residents saw the K Teams off as they departed for Cambodia to carry out their mission.

K Teams depart for Cambodia to carry out the search for and recovery of martyrs' remains. (Photo: SGGP)

Over the past more than 25 years, Military Region 7 forces have recovered more than 12,000 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia and organized their repatriation, memorial services, and dignified reburials.

Delegates, youth union members and students see off the K Teams as they depart for Cambodia to carry out their mission. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh