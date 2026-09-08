High-speed rail, renewable energy proposed for supporting industries list

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed expanding the list of supporting industries to include new sectors such as high-speed rail and renewable energy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed expanding the list of supporting industries to include new sectors such as high-speed rail and renewable energy.

On September 8, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it was proposing an update to the list of supporting industry products prioritized for development, adding sectors aligned with Vietnam’s socio-economic development orientations for 2026-2030, including new energy, renewable energy, high-speed rail, and digital technology.

The adjustment is aimed at providing a basis for channeling resources toward supporting enterprises involved in the production of components, materials, and raw materials for emerging industries, while enhancing domestic supply capacity.

Under the proposal, instead of prescribing the entire list in a government decree, the Government would establish principles and industry groups as a basis for identifying priority supporting industry products. The Minister of Industry and Trade would issue the detailed list and be authorized to review and update it periodically in line with changes in the market and technology.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also proposed tightening criteria for determining whether an activity constitutes “substantive manufacturing or processing.” To qualify for incentives, enterprises would be required to carry out at least one direct production stage that changes the material, structure, technological state, shape, or function of the product.

Activities such as assembling completed components, installing software, testing, sorting, packaging, and labeling would not be considered “substantive manufacturing or processing” for the purpose of meeting eligibility requirements for incentives.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the proposal is intended to expand opportunities for enterprises to participate in emerging industries while ensuring that preferential policies are focused on genuine domestic production capacity.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh