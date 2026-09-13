Heavy rains cause severe flooding, landslide in Central region

The tropical depression approaching the mainland has brought heavy rain to many localities. Da Nang is facing a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides, while some transport routes in Quang Tri have been cut off.

Authorities clear fallen trees in Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

In Dong Nai, flooding has affected hundreds of households.

According to the Central Region Hydro-Meteorological Station, rainfall across the Central region on September 12 generally ranged from 70 to 150 mm, while coastal lowlands and southwestern mountainous areas recorded 130–230 mm. Cau Lau recorded the highest rainfall at 307.8 mm. Soil moisture levels in many areas exceeded 85 percent, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on September 13 before gradually easing on September 14. The meteorological agency has warned of a high risk of flash floods and landslides in 57 communes and wards in Da Nang, particularly in mountainous areas, as well as at vulnerable locations in Hai Van Ward and Son Tra Peninsula.

From the night of September 12 through September 14, rivers are likely to experience a rise in water levels, potentially resulting in flooding. Low-lying areas along rivers and urban areas are at risk of inundation.

According to reporters on the ground, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has toppled numerous trees in central Da Nang, while several roads have experienced localized flooding, disrupting travel.

On September 12, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an urgent dispatch urging 13 coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Dak Lak to take proactive measures to respond to the tropical depression.

Tran Nam Hung, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, signed an urgent dispatch on behalf of the city’s chairman, directing departments, agencies, and local authorities to maintain strict round-the-clock duty and remain vigilant against any signs of complacency or negligence.

Authorities were instructed to prepare personnel and equipment under the “four-on-the-spot” motto while establishing checkpoints to prevent access to dangerous areas along rivers and streams, downstream areas of reservoirs, and spillways and overflow sections.

The Da Nang Military Command and Public Security Department were told to stand ready to deploy search-and-rescue forces and assist areas that become cut off or isolated. Agencies managing reservoirs and dams were ordered to maintain 24-hour duty and operate the facilities in accordance with established procedures.

Heavy rains yesterday caused flooding and localized traffic disruptions in A Doi, Dakrong, and La Lay communes in Quang Tri Province. Authorities blocked access to the A Rong Tren spillway bridge along National Highway 15D after water levels rose dangerously high.

In Phuoc Tan Ward, Dong Nai City, rising water levels in the Buong River affected about 420 households, or more than 1,500 people, with some areas inundated to a depth of around 1.5 meters. Local authorities mobilized forces to help evacuate residents, move their belongings to safety, and maintain a presence at vulnerable locations.

On the morning of September 13, the Quang Tri Province Civil Defense Command said prolonged heavy rains in Lao Bao Commune had caused the Sepon River to rise and overflow into residential areas, flooding and cutting off access to several villages. From the night of September 12 through the early hours of September 13, border guards and military personnel proactively evacuated 129 households, comprising 397 people, from low-lying areas and locations at risk of landslides to safe shelters. As of the morning of September 13, National Highway 15D, the only road leading to the La Lay International Border Gate, as well as routes 588A and 586 and dozens of inter-village and inter-commune roads in mountainous areas in southern Quang Tri Province, was locally inundated and cut off in A Doi, Dakrong, Lia, and Truong Son communes, among others. Authorities have erected barriers to prohibit people and vehicles from crossing spillways and deeply flooded areas, as well as locations at risk of landslides, in an effort to ensure public safety. Authorities in Lao Bao Commune, Quang Tri Province, urgently evacuated 397 residents and their belongings overnight. (Photo: SGGP)

Prolonged heavy rains triggered multiple landslides along Ho Chi Minh Highway and National Highway 49 in Hue City on September 12, with soil and rocks spilling onto the roads and disrupting traffic. On the evening of September 12, the A Luoi Road Management Unit under Hue City Road Management and Construction JSC said it had basically cleared the landslide sites and restored traffic on National Highway 49 and the western branch of the Ho Chi Minh Highway through the area. On the afternoon of September 12, landslides occurred at Km67+800 and Km75+830 on National Highway 49 in A Luoi 3 Commune, Hue City, as cut slopes gave way, sending soil and rocks onto the road and disrupting traffic. The A Luoi Road Management Unit mobilized personnel and equipment to clear the debris and reopened the road later that afternoon. Landslide disrupts traffic on National Highway 49. (Photo: SGGP) Along the Ho Chi Minh Highway, landslides on cut slopes and debris blocking drainage ditches were also reported at Km406+800 and Km408+350, affecting a section of about 100 meters and disrupting traffic. Road management units installed barriers and warning signs around the affected areas while mobilizing personnel and equipment to remove about 2,000 cubic meters of soil and rocks that had spilled onto the road. Traffic was allowed to pass through on a single lane, with personnel deployed to monitor the area and ensure road safety.

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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh