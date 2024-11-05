Heavy rainfall leads to severe flooding on Da Nang’s parts

Key thoroughfares, including Nguyen Van Linh at its junction with Nguyen Hoang Street, Le Duan at the intersection with Ngo Gia Tu Street, as well as Le Dinh Ly, Hung Vuong, Trung Nu Vuong, and Ton Duc Thang, experienced severe inundation.

At the Nui Thanh - Duy Tan intersection, water levels reached over half the height of vehicle wheels, creating considerable challenges for commuters. On Hung Vuong Street, where construction activities are ongoing, water accumulated on both sides of the sidewalk, prompting many vehicles to navigate through the center of the road to avoid the flooding.

The heavy rainfall and resultant flooding led to partial traffic obstructions in the vicinity of the Hue Intersection overpass, with numerous areas experiencing significant water accumulation; as a result, vehicles couldn’t start because moisture has made its way into the electrical components, causing them to short out.

In alleys 634 and 654 on Trung Nu Vuong Street in Hai Chau District, water levels rose significantly with some areas exceeding one meter in depth. As a result, Da Nang City authorities soon arrived at the scene, cordoning off the most heavily flooded areas to prevent people from entering.

Continuous heavy rain has triggered landslides on several roads leading to Son Tra Peninsula. In response to the hazardous conditions, local authorities have implemented road closures and checkpoints to restrict public access to the area.

On the same day, the Da Nang City's Department of Education and Training announced that all preschools, schools, and training institutions will be closed on November 5 due to the heavy rainfall. The decision was made to prioritize the safety of students and teaching staff. Educational institutions are also advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to minimize damage.

Flooding on the streets of Ham Nghi, Nguyen Van Linh, and Le Dinh Ly (Photo: SGGP)

Law enforcement officials cordon off Le Dình Ly Street.

A vehicle brokes down in Nguyen Van Linh Street

Vehicles broke down, drivers have to walk vehicles in streets

An enforcement official navigate boats into the flooded area of Trung Nu Vuong Street

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan