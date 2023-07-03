Floods expected in Northern region

There is an upcoming heavy rainfall and flood in the upper regions of the Northwest and Northeast, which will supply water to the hydroelectric reservoirs.

However, this rainfall also poses a risk of flash floods and landslides.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued a warning that heavy rain is expected in the Northern mountainous region from the night of July 3 to the morning of July 5. Some areas possibly receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 250mm. This precipitation will greatly replenish the water levels of large and small hydroelectric reservoirs in the upper regions of the Northwest and Northeast. However, it also presents a risk of flash floods and landslides.

Therefore, on the afternoon of July 3, the Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued a dispatch to the command committee in the Northern mountainous provinces, urging them to promptly inform the local authorities and residents to take proactive measures for preparation and prevention. They also recommended deploying rapid response teams to inspect and assess residential areas located near rivers and streams, which are at risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides, to proactively relocate and evacuate residents to safe areas.