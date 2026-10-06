Business

Flooding disrupts operations at Duc Hoa 1 Industrial Park in Tay Ninh

SGGPO

Prolonged flooding at Duc Hoa 1 Industrial Park in My Hanh Commune, Tay Ninh Province, has disrupted production and business activities at more than 100 companies over the past week, according to the park management board on October 6.

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If heavy rain continues, floodwater could enter factories and disrupt production at more than 100 companies in the industrial park.

The flooding is unprecedented in the area, the board said. In previous rainy periods, floodwater typically receded quickly, with some roads drying within about 20 minutes. This time, however, water has remained for nearly a week, reaching depths of 50-80 centimeters in some areas.

“Prolonged flooding has directly affected traffic safety inside the industrial park, where more than 13,000 workers are employed. Several vehicles have broken down while passing through heavily flooded areas, and some workers have fallen. The transport of raw materials and goods in and out of the park has also been disrupted,” a representative of the management board said.

Some infrastructure facilities and landscaping have also been damaged by prolonged inundation.

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A drainage culvert is closed, with water levels higher than those outside.

Covering about 257 hectares, Duc Hoa 1 Industrial Park has been operating for more than two decades and is home to more than 100 tenant companies, providing jobs for an estimated 13,000-14,000 workers.

An inspection by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's reporter on October 6 found that the roughly 4-kilometer section of Ranh Canal between Ranh Canal Bridge on Provincial Road 825 and Nam Thuan Industrial Park has four drainage culverts carrying water from Tay Ninh toward Ho Chi Minh City. All four culverts were closed at the time of the inspection.

Water levels on the Tay Ninh side were about 60-100 centimeters higher than those in the area outside the industrial park.

Overgrown vegetation covered sections of the canal and water surface, while rubbish, plants and other obstructions were also found along the waterway, potentially restricting water flow.

The industrial park management board attributed the prolonged flooding primarily to limited drainage capacity. Unless the situation is addressed soon, continued inundation could further disrupt business operations, particularly during heavy rain, when water could overflow into factory buildings.

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A section of the canal is overgrown with vegetation, obstructing water flow.

In response, the management board has written to the Tay Ninh People’s Committee and relevant agencies, urging them to clear obstructions along Ranh Canal and address problems with the drainage culvert system to restore adequate drainage capacity for the industrial park.

My Hanh Commune authorities said they were aware of the situation and were seeking appropriate measures to clear the waterway and tackle the flooding, while ensuring business operations and safe travel for local residents.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Thuy Doan

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