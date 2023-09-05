Flash sale of internationally famous brands to be held in HCMC

From September 8 to 10, a large-scale flash sale of internationally famous brands such as Gucci, Dior, and Chanel will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City.

This afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade held a press conference to inform about the plan of the flash sale in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 to connect supply and demand for consumers and tourists. This is an opportunity to shop for branded goods at preferential prices ranging from 5 percent to 90 percent.

Accordingly, the flash sale will take place at Tan Son Nhat Pavillon Hotel at 202 Hoang Van Thu Street in Phu Nhuan District from September 8 to 10. The products are quite diverse including cosmetics and clothes of many famous brands.

The program belongs to a series of focused promotional events taking place in Ho Chi Minh City to make the city become a modern shopping center, attracting domestic and regional tourists.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that from September 7 to 9, the International Tourism Fair of Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC) will be held. This flash sale is a highlight to attract potential customers to ITE HCMC to have more shopping destinations.