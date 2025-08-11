First Vietnam–US B2B e-commerce platform launched to boost digital trade

VietnamUSA.Arobid.com is Vietnam’s first B2B e-commerce platform dedicated to helping Vietnamese enterprises access the US market, a vast and promising market, yet one that is highly demanding in terms of standards, tariffs and distribution channels.

The launch of the Vietnam–US B2B e-commerce platform in HCMC on August 8. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

This initiative is a strategic step forward in Vietnam’s journey toward digitalised exports. It comes at a time when trade protectionism is rising, logistics costs are increasing, and transparency, traceability, and sustainability standards in the US market are becoming increasingly strict.

Co-founded by Arobid Technology JSC and Ocean USA, the platform, VietnamUSA.Arobid.com, has been developed under a virtual exhibition model combined with cross-border transactions. It integrates digital technology, data traceability, and ESG (Environmental – Social – Governance) assessments.

Speaking at the launch, Vu Ba Phu, director general of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that the US was currently Vietnam’s largest export market and its second-largest trading partner, with export revenue increasing nearly 300-fold since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1995, reaching US$132 billion in 2024.

He stressed that in today’s volatile global trade landscape, particularly with the US recently imposing a 20 percent reciprocal tariff on certain Vietnamese exports, businesses must adopt new trading models that are transparent, efficient, and less dependent on traditional distribution channels.

“The launch of the Vietnam–U.S. international B2B e-commerce platform is not merely a technical solution, but also a strategic step reflecting the proactive vision of Vietnamese enterprises in the new global context,” Phu said.

He expressed strong appreciation for the launch of the platform, stating that it aligns well with Vietnam’s national digital transformation strategy and will contribute to the Government’s drive for sustainable exports.

Tran Van Chin, chairman of Arobid, said: “Vietnamese businesses do not lack quality products, but they lack a standardised support ecosystem to successfully enter the global market. VietnamUSA.Arobid.com will help them overcome three core barriers: digitalisation, capital, and ESG compliance.”

"VietnamUSA.Arobid.com also connects directly with logistics partners in the US and Singapore, allowing businesses to track shipments, optimise delivery times, and reduce transportation costs," he added.

At the event, VietnamUSA.Arobid.com signed cooperation agreements with several partners.

