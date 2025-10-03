Ho Chi Minh City celebrates Traditional Stage Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association held a celebration to mark its traditional day and Vietnam Stage Day at the traditional theater house at 133 Co Bac Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward on October 2.
The annual celebration aims to create a chance for artists in the city to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.
The Traditional Stage Day, falling on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month, is a Vietnamese cultural ritual for theatrical artists nationwide to gather to pay tribute to their career ancestors, exchange experiences, and encourage each other to create more high-quality works, contributing to the social and cultural life of people.
According to tradition, Vietnam Stage Day also marks the commemoration of the ancestors of the theater industry. Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association, in collaboration with the city’s Artists’ Benevolent Committee, solemnly and respectfully organized the ceremony with ritual offerings and ceremonies to honor the ancestral spirits and distinguished pioneers of Vietnamese theater.
The ceremony commemorating the Traditional Stage Day has also been held at IDECAF Stage, the Ho Chi Minh City Theater of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, and 5B Vo Van Tan Drama Theater, along with Hoang Thai Thanh, Hong Van, Thien Dang, Quoc Thao, Truong Hung Minh, and Trinh Kim Chi stages and others in the city.