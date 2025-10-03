Ho Chi Minh City celebrates Traditional Stage Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association held a celebration to mark its traditional day and Vietnam Stage Day at the traditional theater house at 133 Co Bac Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward on October 2.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the City’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee (3rd, L) along with leaders from the Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Department of Culture and Sports, together with artists attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual celebration aims to create a chance for artists in the city to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.

The Traditional Stage Day, falling on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month, is a Vietnamese cultural ritual for theatrical artists nationwide to gather to pay tribute to their career ancestors, exchange experiences, and encourage each other to create more high-quality works, contributing to the social and cultural life of people.

According to tradition, Vietnam Stage Day also marks the commemoration of the ancestors of the theater industry. Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association, in collaboration with the city’s Artists’ Benevolent Committee, solemnly and respectfully organized the ceremony with ritual offerings and ceremonies to honor the ancestral spirits and distinguished pioneers of Vietnamese theater.

The ceremony commemorating the Traditional Stage Day has also been held at IDECAF Stage, the Ho Chi Minh City Theater of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, and 5B Vo Van Tan Drama Theater, along with Hoang Thai Thanh, Hong Van, Thien Dang, Quoc Thao, Truong Hung Minh, and Trinh Kim Chi stages and others in the city.

Mr Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, L), Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy (R), People's Artist Trinh Kim Chi (2nd, R) and director Ton That Can attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

People's Artist Huu Danh offers incense to pay tribute to the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage at the traditional theater house in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports (L), Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy (R), and Tran Ngoc Giau, People’s Artist and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association, offer incense at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Artists gather to pay tribute to the theatre’s ancestors at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy (L) presents a donation of VND20 million to the city's Artists’ Benevolent Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports (R) and Meritorious Artist Manh Dung

People's Artist Trinh Kim Chi (L), Meritorious Artist Manh Dung, Artist Thanh Dau (2nd,R), and People's Artist Phuong Loan (Photo: SGGP)

