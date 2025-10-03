Photo exhibition marking 1st HCMC Party Congress open across city

The Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays inaugurated a photo exhibition to commemorate the upcoming 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of October 3.

Senior officials and delegates take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; Deputy Heads of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Ta Quoc Trung and Nguyen Tho Truyen; and Deputy Director of Department III for Local Affairs under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Pham Thi Thu Huong.

The exhibition runs through October 18, featuring hundreds of photographs and propaganda posters that illustrate Ho Chi Minh City’s development journey and key milestones achieved by the city’s Party organization, government, and people during the 2020–2025 period. It also demonstrates the vision and strong aspiration of Ho Chi Minh City to rise in the new era.

The exhibition is being held across seven locations, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Dong Khoi Street (in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports), the area in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, Bach Dang Walking Street in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Thuy Van Square in Vung Tau Ward, and Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward.

Senior officials and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

At Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Bach Dang Walking Street in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Thuy Van Square in Vung Tau Ward, and Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward, the organization board is showcasing 120 photographs under the theme "The Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization: Confidently and Steadily Entering a New Era, An Era of National Advancement."

The photo collection provides an overview of the Party Congresses of Ho Chi Minh City across various periods, reflecting the city’s comprehensive development in alignment with the major policies and directions of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On Dong Khoi Street, in front of the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, a display features 70 photographs under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City: Solidarity – Dynamism – Breakthrough – Creativity,” highlighting the city’s pioneering role in unlocking its development potential, shaping urban growth, and building a modern, civilized metropolis with a high quality of life.

Students visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In the area opposite Chi Lang Park, 50 photographs are on display under the theme “Promoting the Cultural Values and People of Ho Chi Minh City in Building a Creative City.” The exhibition showcases cultural industry projects and international exchange and cooperation activities aimed at advancing the city’s ambition to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

In front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, ten large-format propaganda posters are displayed under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City Steadfast Under the Glorious Flag of the Party.” The works convey a strong sense of unity, creativity, resilience, and intellect demonstrated by the city’s Party organization, government, and people as they embark on a new chapter of development.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh