First train returns tourists to Lao Cai after floods

After resuming its schedule, the first passenger train has transported nearly 400 tourists from Hanoi to Lao Cai Province. At present, only two trains are in operation, and the schedule is slower than usual.

Tourists depart from Hanoi on the night of September 23 and arrive at Lao Cai Station on the morning of September 24. (Photo: Lao Cai Newspaper)

On September 24, the SP4 train, departing from Hanoi Station, arrived at Lao Cai Station, completing its journey after navigating sections of track that had recently been repaired after severe flooding.

According to Ms. Do Thi Gam, Head of Lao Cai Railway Transport Station, the train carried 387 passengers, similar to the passenger number during weekends before the flooding.

“Although the train arrived about 2.5 hours later than usual, most passengers—primarily international tourists—did not show discomfort. The railway sector had worked hard to address the aftermath of the floods and had informed travelers in advance about the scheduling situation,” she noted.

Previously, the Hanoi - Lao Cai railway was severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding, which required urgent repairs by the railway sector. The line reopened on September 15, but many sections remained hazardous, necessitating trains to operate at reduced speeds of 10 to 15 km/h, allowing only freight trains to run.

Passenger trains SP3 and SP4 have been authorized to operate to accommodate travel demand from September 23. However, the journeys of these trains must be extended by 30 to 60 minutes compared to usual schedules to ensure safety. Specifically, train SP3 departs from Hanoi Station at 10 p.m., while train SP4 leaves Lao Cai Station at 9:30 p.m.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan