Nutifood donates VND1 trillion to building pedestrian bridge

Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company (Nutifood) will donate VND1 trillion (US$41 million) to the construction project of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

The HCMC Department of Transport has just submitted a document on the process of implementing and receiving construction projects funded by domestic organizations and individuals to the municipal People's Committee.

Under relevant regulations, in the first phase, specialized departments or Thu Duc City, relevant districts will submit a report of sponsorship receipts to seek approval from the HCMC People’s Committee from the date of receipt. An approval process takes around 30 days and then the agreement will be signed within 10 days.

The HCMC People’s Committee will assign Thu Duc City or districts to sign the negotiated agreements for projects located in their locality; and delegate specialized departments to sign contracts for projects located in two or more localities.

The second phase includes the suggestion and approval of investment policies. Relevant departments will give instructions to donors to create a project investment proposal featuring total investment capital and environmental impact. The project investment proposal must be completed within 15 days and submitted to the People’s Committee of the city. The implementation of the project construction will be started in the third phase.

Preparation, appraisal, and approval of pre-feasibility study reports, and technical and economic reports will be implemented from 3-6 months.

The pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River shaped like a mangrove palm leaf connecting District 1 and District 2 will be built at the location between Ba Son Bridge and Saigon River Tunnel with a total capital of more than VDN1 trillion.

It will start at Bach Dang Wharf Park, near Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, and end at Riverside Park in the south of the Central Square in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City.

The footbridge is expected to be kicked off on April 30, 2025, and completed in 2027.