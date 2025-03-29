Pedestrian bridge across Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City commences

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City was organized on March 29 morning.

Former President of Vietnam Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairman of the National Assembly's Economic and Financial Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Director of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City Vu Hai Quan attended and performed the ritual of pressing the button to commence the project.

Also attending the groundbreaking ceremony were Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with representatives of consulates from various countries and officials from the city’s departments and agencies.

The leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State and Ho Chi Minh City press the button to commence the construction project of the US$39.1 million pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Delivering a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that the pedestrian bridge is a key project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

As designed, this bridge will connect Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1 with the riverside park in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Thu Duc City.

On the side of District 1, the bridge starts at Bach Dang Wharf Park, located about 125 meters south of Me Linh Square, while on the side of Thu Duc City, it connects to the riverside park in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area at the intersection of Nguyen Thien Thanh Street and N14.

The approved design was made by the joint venture of Chodai-Takashi Niwa Architects and Chodai-Kiso Jiban Vietnam Company Limited.

A perspective illustration of the pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River (Photo provided by by the joint venture of Chodai-Takashi Niwa Architects and Chodai-Kiso Jiban Vietnam Company Limited)

The design is inspired by the shape of a mangrove palm leaf, a distinctive symbol of the Southern region of Vietnam.The bridge not only features a modern architectural style but also honors traditional beauty, harmonizing with the surrounding natural and urban landscape.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong stated that the pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River would not only serve as a transportation structure but also become a new architectural symbol of Ho Chi Minh City once completed.

Moreover, it will likely become an attractive cultural and tourism destination, a space for artistic events and community gatherings, contributing to socio-economic growth and the development of a smart city.

The bridge will provide more green space, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Saigon River and the city center.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee urged the project sponsor and relevant units to ensure the project's progress.

As designed, the bridge will be installed with an artistic lighting system, a canopy made of ETFE roofing materials, elevators and escalators to enhance convenience for pedestrians. The lightning system will create a highlight in Ho Chi Minh City and exciting local residents and tourists, and boosting tourism activities by night.

The bridge, which has a total investment of nearly VND1 trillion (US$39.1 million), is approximately 720 meters long and has a width of 6 meters to 11 meters.

The pedestrian bridge spans over 187 meters across the Saigon River, with a navigational clearance of 80 meters in width and 10 meters in height.

The construction and investment project of the pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River is funded by Nutifood.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong