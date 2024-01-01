First New Year visitors to Thua Thien – Hue receive effusive welcome

The central province of Thua Thien – Hue accords its first 200 visitors on New Year day to a special welcoming ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Besides bouquets and souvenirs, passengers on Vietnam Airlines’ Flight VN1541 from Hanoi enjoyed an art performance and received New Year wishes from local authorities.



Particularly, two lucky passengers were presented Vietnam Airlines’ round-trip tickets and special gifts from the provincial Department of Tourism.



The ceremony is part of the activities to kick off the series of festivals in Thua Thien – Hue throughout the year, helping popularise local tourist destinations and standout products, as well as develop the brands of “Hue – the city of the festival”, “Hue – the city of typical cuisine”, and “Hue – the city of Ao dai”.



Hue, the imperial capital in Vietnam for over 100 years, has been a unique destination in central Vietnam with its five UNESCO heritage: the ancient citadel relic complex, Hue royal court music, Nguyen Dynasty’s wooden blocks, Nguyen Dynasty’s royal administrative documents, and literature on Hue royal architecture



This year, Thua Thien - Hue eyes to welcome up to 4 million tourist arrivals, with domestic visitors accounting for 60-70 percent, and earn some VND8 trillion (US$329.6 million) from them.



Diversifying tourism products and improving customer experiences are important measures for Thua Thien-Hue to carve out its goals. Besides, the province has plans to branch out to high-end tourism offerings, with a focus on culture-heritage tourism, eco-tourism, resort and healthcare tourism, and MICE tourism, among others.



It will continue developing smart tourism on the basis of digital transformation and green and sustainable transition.

Vietnamplus