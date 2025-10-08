Cruise ship Star Voyager brings nearly 1,000 foreign tourists to Khanh Hoa

The cruise ship Star Voyager docked at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing nearly 1,000 tourists to visit popular tourist attractions in Khanh Hoa Province, on October 7.

The cruise ship Star Voyager docks at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing nearly 1,000 tourists to visit popular tourist attractions in Khanh Hoa Province, on October 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Upon arrival, visitors joined tours organized by local travel agencies to popular destinations such as Ponagar Tower, Chong (Husband) Rocks, Dam Market, Truong Son Craft Village, and the Nha Trang Xua Tourism Area. Later that afternoon, the international cruise ship Star Voyager departed Khanh Hoa, heading to Da Nang port.

Visitors join tours to popular destinations. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, from the beginning of 2025 to date, the province has welcomed 18 international cruise ship arrivals, with over 21,000 tourists.

Mr. Cung Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of the Department, stated that this is a positive signal for the recovery and development of cruise tourism, contributing to the overall growth of the local tourism industry. In the first nine months of 2025, Khanh Hoa received more than 4.1 million international visitors, accounting for approximately one-quarter of Vietnam’s total international arrivals during the same period.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh