Travel

Cruise ship Star Voyager brings nearly 1,000 foreign tourists to Khanh Hoa

SGGP

The cruise ship Star Voyager docked at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing nearly 1,000 tourists to visit popular tourist attractions in Khanh Hoa Province, on October 7.

z7091240115574-e0fabe9d10562b361dce63ca49ccccb7-6160-7919.jpg
The cruise ship Star Voyager docks at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing nearly 1,000 tourists to visit popular tourist attractions in Khanh Hoa Province, on October 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Upon arrival, visitors joined tours organized by local travel agencies to popular destinations such as Ponagar Tower, Chong (Husband) Rocks, Dam Market, Truong Son Craft Village, and the Nha Trang Xua Tourism Area. Later that afternoon, the international cruise ship Star Voyager departed Khanh Hoa, heading to Da Nang port.

z7091240119471-4026f328ae70ed6e9e0577b26a30cbeb-5882-4476.jpg
Visitors join tours to popular destinations. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, from the beginning of 2025 to date, the province has welcomed 18 international cruise ship arrivals, with over 21,000 tourists.

Mr. Cung Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of the Department, stated that this is a positive signal for the recovery and development of cruise tourism, contributing to the overall growth of the local tourism industry. In the first nine months of 2025, Khanh Hoa received more than 4.1 million international visitors, accounting for approximately one-quarter of Vietnam’s total international arrivals during the same period.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Cruise ship Star Voyager Khanh Hoa

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn