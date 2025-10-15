Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park wins double at 2025 World Travel Awards

Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, located in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, won two major titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards, which took place in Hong Kong, China.

Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park was honored with titles “Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination” and “Asia’s Leading National Park.”

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park contains terrestrial and aquatic habitats.

Often described as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” the World Travel Awards honor outstanding destinations and recognize global efforts in nature conservation.

The Phong Nha–Ke Bang’s win over strong contenders from China, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia highlights the exceptional charm and growing international appeal of Vietnam’s natural heritage.

Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee Tran Phong said that the recognition is a well-deserved reward for years of preserving and promoting the park’s natural and cultural value. He added that the province will continue to foster green, eco-friendly tourism that connects conservation with local livelihoods, aiming to make Phong Nha–Ke Bang not only a source of national pride but also a favorite destination for travelers from around the world.

Located in Central Vietnam, Phong Nha–Ke Bang is home to a vast network of caves and a rich ecosystem of rare plants and wildlife. For travelers seeking adventure and untouched beauty, it remains one of Asia’s most spectacular natural destinations. Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park has been recognized twice as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong