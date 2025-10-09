Con Dao integrated into Ho Chi Minh City's smart interactive tourism map

Con Dao has been officially integrated into Ho Chi Minh City's smart interactive tourism map, marking a significant step in promoting digital tourism and enhancing visitor experience.

The 360 VR tourism map of Con Dao has been officially integrated into Ho Chi Minh City's 3D/360 smart interactive tourism map, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, said on October 8.

With just a click, residents and tourists can now virtually stroll through the vibrant landscapes of Con Dao, from emerald beaches and sacred historical sites to its majestic natural scenery.

The 360 virtual reality technology offers an immersive and authentic experience, allowing residents and visitors to explore, plan their journeys, and find new inspiration to pack their bags and head to Con Dao, said Mr. Nguyen Van Manh.

Its integration into the smart interactive tourism map not only enhances the overall visitor experience but also plays a key role in promoting the image of the island as a premier travel destination, he added.

Ho Chi Minh City's 3D/360 smart interactive tourism map (3D/360 Map) is a cutting-edge digital platform that leverages 3D technology to offer virtual tours of the city's most iconic attractions. Through more than 450 immersive 3D/360 images, English–Vietnamese audio guides, 2D videos, dynamic 3D/360 narrated views, and aerial 3D/360 visualizations of the cityscape, the map allows users to explore Ho Chi Minh City from anywhere in the world.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh