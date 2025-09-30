Year-end travel in 2025 heats up: Tour demand surges, flight routes bustling

The country’s year-end tourism market is entering a vibrant period, marked by a wide range of festivals and cultural and tourism events taking place across the country.

Many families and groups of young travelers have booked tours early to celebrate Christmas and New Year, while the number of international visitors to Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, is showing strong signs of recovery, signaling a bustling holiday travel season ahead.

Custom-designed tours attract a growing number of travelers

A group of international visitors tours the central ward of Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 27 and 28, the family of Mr. Tran Nguyen Xuan from Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, took a short getaway to Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh. The two-day, one-night trip focused on relaxation and recreation. The family plans to visit Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, for six days and five nights in early December. They prefer to travel on a full-package tour to enjoy a worry-free experience, savor local cuisine, and take in the scenic views.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Co., Ltd. (Saigontourist Travel), said that domestic travelers increasingly favor tours focused on experiences and relaxation, particularly among mid- to high-end customer segments. These travelers are willing to pay more for tailor-made travel products. In response to this demand, Saigontourist has developed a diverse tourism ecosystem, including specialized tours for seniors with dedicated care services; tours for overseas Vietnamese that combine domestic and international travel to strengthen family connections; and sports tourism products such as trekking and running routes in the scenic Northeast and Northwest regions, linked to local marathon events.

Ms. Tran Thi Bao Thu, Marketing and Communications Director at Vietluxtour, said that during the Christmas and New Year holidays, travelers typically fall into two main groups, including those opting for short getaways of two to four days to nearby destinations such as Da Lat, Nha Trang, or Phu Quoc, and those choosing three- to five-day resort vacations at upscale coastal properties.

Vietluxtour has secured numerous MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) contracts, with estimated revenue from this segment increasing by approximately 35 percent compared to the same period last year.

A key highlight of the 2025 year-end travel season is the rise of eco-tourism products linked to agriculture, local culinary exploration, and wellness-focused retreats offering spa treatments and yoga.

Truong Nguyen, a Vietnamese expatriate from Australia, said that she recently hosted a group of friends from the U.S., the U.K., and Australia on a Saigon night food tour around Ben Thanh Market and Cho Lon (Chinatown) areas. Traditional wellness services such as neck and shoulder therapy, as well as foot massages, were particularly well received by the visitors.

In the inbound tourism market, the market has seen a clear segmentation. Travelers from Europe and North America tend to favor local cultural experiences, eco-tours in central Vietnam, and excursions to the northern highlands. In contrast, visitors from South Korea and Japan show a strong preference for coastal resort stays and wellness-focused travel in destinations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Nang.

Trans-Vietnam tours, Indochina circuits, and especially itineraries centered around coastal and island destinations have received high praise from European and American travelers.

BenThanh Tourist reported that the company is intensifying its fall-winter outbound tours, focusing on fall foliage trips in Northeast Asia, Europe, and Russia, with China emerging as a standout market this year.

Airlines increase flight frequencies with promotional fares

The domestic aviation market is entering a peak season as airlines simultaneously increase flight frequencies and release millions of tickets to meet travel demand for the Lunar New Year 2026. Vietnam Airlines plans to provide over 3.5 million seats during the peak period from February 2 to March 3, 2026, representing a roughly 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

High-demand routes will primarily connect Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City with key regional destinations such as Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, Quy Nhon, Cam Ranh, and Phu Quoc. Notably, seat availability on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route is expected to rise by nearly 18 percent, while the Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang route will see an increase of nearly 9 percent. Routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, and Hue will experience seat growth ranging from 9 percent to 13 percent year-over-year.

Vietjet Air continues its early ticket sales strategy, offering approximately 2.5 million Tet tickets accompanied by numerous promotional programs. Some domestic routes feature fares starting from VND610,000 (US$23) per one-way trip (excluding taxes and fees), targeting young travelers with flexible schedules.

According to booking platforms, ticket prices for the 2026 Lunar New Year range from VND928,000 (US$35) to over VND3.5 million (US$132.4) per one-way trip, depending on the route and travel dates. Key routes such as Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang, and popular tourist destinations have seen a rapid price increase as departure dates approach.

Alongside domestic offers, numerous promotions have been launched to serve international travelers during this period. Starting December 15, 2025, Vietnam Airlines will inaugurate its first direct flight connecting Vietnam and Denmark, linking Ho Chi Minh City with Copenhagen. For the first three months of operation, passengers will enjoy a 30 percent discount on ancillary services such as advance baggage, seat selection, and service class upgrades. The airline will also offer benefits, including vouchers, free flight upgrades, and bonus mileage credits for members of the Golden Lotus loyalty program, depending on the ticket class.

In 2025, Vietnam Airlines plans to launch and restore 15 international routes to key markets, including Italy, Russia, China, the UAE, Japan, South Korea, and India.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, international tourist arrivals reached over 5.88 million in the first nine months of 2025, achieving 69.2 percent of the annual target. Domestic visitors numbered more than 29.17 million, accounting for 64.8 percent of the planned goal. Since the beginning of 2025, international arrivals to Ho Chi Minh City have consistently maintained strong growth momentum.

Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry is gearing up for a breakthrough in the final months of the year, capitalizing on the peak festival seasons, including the New Year and Lunar New Year 2026. The city plans to introduce a “Culinary Passport,” reissue the “Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Handbook,” and launch numerous themed food tours.

Additionally, a series of major regional cultural and sporting events is scheduled, including the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival in October, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week in December, and the 2025 Techcombank International Marathon. Concurrently, the city is intensifying its global outreach strategy with promotional campaigns targeting key markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and South Korea.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh