Travel

Vung Tau, newly merged into HCMC, recognized as Asia’s leading beach destination

SGGP

The 2025 World Travel Awards recognized Ho Chi Minh City with three major Asia-level tourism awards, highlighting its growing prominence as a regional travel hub.

The city was honored as Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism received the title of Asia’s Leading Tourism Promotion Agency.

These awards raise the city’s strong efforts in expanding its urban tourism products, successfully hosting large-scale festivals and events, and intensifying efforts to promote the city’s image to international markets.

vung-tau-du-lich-2-449-2246.jpg
A corner of Bai Sau (Back beach) where the Thuy Van Park project has just been built with an investment of more than VND1,000 billion, bringing new attraction to Vung Tau tourism. (Photo: Quang Vu)

In addition, the title of Asia’s Leading Beach Destination was awarded for the first time to Vung Tau, recognizing a coastal destination that has become a favorite for short-stay travelers.

This title marks an important milestone for Southern Vietnam’s beach tourism, reflecting investment efforts in infrastructure, resort development, and improved visitor experiences.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the 2025 World Travel Awards Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination Asia’s Leading Tourism Promotion Agency Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism a favorite for short-stay travelers Vung Tau

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn