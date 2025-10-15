Vung Tau, newly merged into HCMC, recognized as Asia’s leading beach destination

The 2025 World Travel Awards recognized Ho Chi Minh City with three major Asia-level tourism awards, highlighting its growing prominence as a regional travel hub.

The city was honored as Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism received the title of Asia’s Leading Tourism Promotion Agency.

These awards raise the city’s strong efforts in expanding its urban tourism products, successfully hosting large-scale festivals and events, and intensifying efforts to promote the city’s image to international markets.

A corner of Bai Sau (Back beach) where the Thuy Van Park project has just been built with an investment of more than VND1,000 billion, bringing new attraction to Vung Tau tourism. (Photo: Quang Vu)

In addition, the title of Asia’s Leading Beach Destination was awarded for the first time to Vung Tau, recognizing a coastal destination that has become a favorite for short-stay travelers.

This title marks an important milestone for Southern Vietnam’s beach tourism, reflecting investment efforts in infrastructure, resort development, and improved visitor experiences.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong