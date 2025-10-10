Online ticket sales launched for international train service to China

Vietnam Railways (VNR) has formally launched online ticket sales for its international passenger train service traveling from Gia Lam Station in Vietnam's Hanoi to various stations along the Gia Lam–Nanning (China) route.

Passengers can now purchase tickets online via the official Vietnam Railways website, https://dsvn.vn. Upon completing the booking and payment process, passengers will receive an electronic payment receipt.

To obtain their ticket, travelers must arrive at the station approximately one hour before departure and present their passport, visa, and the electronic receipt to complete the necessary procedures and receive their physical train ticket.

VNR is currently coordinating with China Railway to expand the online ticketing option for international transit passengers passing through Nanning to destinations such as Guilin North, Hengyang, Changsha, Zhengzhou, and Beijing West. According to VNR statistics, Vietnamese travelers currently account for 20 percent of the international rail passengers, while Chinese travelers make up the majority at 75 percent, with passengers from other countries comprising the remaining 5 percent.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan