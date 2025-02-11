First HCMC paragliding tournament to take place this weekend

The first Ho Chi Minh City Open Paragliding Tournament will be held on February 14-16 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang’s Tri Ton district.

A paraglider takes off on Phung Hoang Mountain in An Giang province’s Tri Ton district. (Photo: VNA)

The first Ho Chi Minh City Open Paragliding Tournament will take place from February 14 - 16 in Tri Ton district, the Mekong delta province of An Giang, marking a significant milestone for the sport in Vietnam.

Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Paragliding Federation in collaboration with the Tri Ton district People’s Committee, the competition is expected to attract around 50 pilots from clubs across Vietnam and overseas, including participants from Da Nang, Di Linh, An Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Republic of Korea.

Competitors will take off from Phung Hoang Mountain, also known as Co To Mountain, at an altitude of 614 meters above sea level, before landing at the Tri Ton Ox Racecourse.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes of VND10 million (US$395), VND6 million, and VND4 million, respectively.

According to Lam Quang Quy, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Paragliding Federation, the tournament aims to provide a platform for both local and international pilots to share experiences and refine their skills. It also serves as an opportunity to identify new talent for the federation as it prepares for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

The opening ceremony on February 14 will feature a paramotoring display, with federation members flying while towing a Vietnamese flag.

Beyond the competition, several cultural activities will be held to showcase the traditions and heritage of Tri Ton and An Giang. Visitors have a chance to explore stalls displaying local specialties, traditional foods, folk games, and performances of Khmer music and dance.

Tri Ton district has hosted paragliding events since 2000, drawing hundreds of pilots and reinforcing its reputation as a prime location for the sport.

Vietnamplus