Painting exhibition marks International Women's Day

Around 119 paintings and statues by 119 artists are on display at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association, marking the 115th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8, 1910-2025).

Visitors visit the exhibition.

The event co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association and Women's Fine Arts Club also celebrates the 1985th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)’s uprising.

The showcase includes artworks made of different materials, including oil, lacquer, watercolor, acrylic, ceramics, and others. All the works reflect various topics such as the country’s beauty, lifestyle, and love for homeland and family.

According to artist Nguyen Anh Dao, the chairwoman of the Women's Fine Arts Club, the exhibition is an opportunity to honor the beauty and talent of women who have a love for art.

An artwork displayed in the exhibition

By Gia Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh