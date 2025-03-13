Culture Minister wants games, e-sports in industry strategy

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday made a formal request to integrate games and e-sports into the strategic framework for cultural industry development.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung speaks a working session with the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information

The early integration of games and e-sports into the cultural industry development strategy is a key priority highlighted by Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung during a working session with the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information yesterday in Hanoi.

During the meeting, Director Le Quang Tu Do of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information presented its key objectives for 2025. These include coordinating the drafting of the amended Press Law, finalizing the revised Advertising Law and formulating a circular on essential national radio and television channels, as well as national technical standards for the quality of television services on the internet. Additionally, the authority will lead the development of a set of economic and technical norms governing the transmission of television channels on digital platforms.

He also reported that the Authority will carry out tasks of managing the radio and television system nationwide, promoting digital transformation of the press and removing difficulties for journalists.

According to him, the Authority will pay more attention to the regulation of cross-border social networks and the implementation of mechanisms to counter the propagation of false and malicious information within the digital ecosystem. The efficacy of these mechanisms is demonstrated by a content-blocking rate exceeding 92 percent. Moreover, the Authority requires digital platforms to operate in accordance with Vietnamese legal statutes.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nguyen Van Hung commended the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information for its achievements and provided directives on key tasks for the future.

First of all, the Minister urged the Authority to review all work to ensure progress, especially in the context of unit mergers.

Next, the Minister emphasized the need for the Authority to proactively research and propose improvements to the legal framework governing radio, television, and electronic media. This should focus on revising the Draft Law on Press and the Law on Advertising.

Moreover, the Authority must strengthen management and promptly research and incorporate electronic games and esports into its strategy for developing cultural industries.

The Minister tasked the Authority with collaborating with the Copyright Office to thoroughly implement the directives of Prime Minister’s Directive No. 30/CT-TTg on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries. Additionally, the Authority was instructed to promptly research and integrate online electronic games and e-sports into the national strategy for cultural industry development, extending to 2030 with a vision toward 2045.

The Minister stressed on the necessity to apply technology and artificial intelligence to improve the effectiveness of social network management and promptly handle violations.

Furthermore, the Authority must engage in close coordination with relevant agencies, particularly the Ministry of Public Security, to optimize management efficiency. Last but not least, the Authority should develop and propose strategic solutions to effectively safeguard Vietnamese culture within the framework of digitalization and international integration.

To fulfill the outlined objectives, the Minister stressed that the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information must adopt innovative management approaches, maintain a focused and targeted work strategy, and ensure transparency and fairness in talent evaluation and promotion.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan