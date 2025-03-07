Blurring boundaries between art and AI

The creative arts industry is evolving in step with the 4.0 industrial revolution, as technological advancements permeate all facets of modern life. Can AI produce art that rivals the emotional depth and intention of human-created works?

Young individuals appreciate the artwork at the Quang San Museum of Art in Ho Chi Minh City.

To date, over 6,000 artists have signed an open letter, initiated by illustrator Reid Southern, urging London-based auction house Christie's to halt the sale of AI-generated artworks due to concerns over copyright infringement.

The online auction, organized by Christie's, features more than 20 pieces, including paintings, sculptures, and prints created by artists using AI from the 1960s to the present, with some works being entirely digital. Christie's estimates each piece to be valued between US$10,000 and $250,000, with projected total revenue of $600,000. The auction house also accepts cryptocurrency as a payment method.

Driven by the growing presence of AI art in the international market, Vietnamese visual artists are experimenting with AI-generated paintings, leading to projects such as the 'Vietnam Country' and 'Vietnam Map' series, which have impacted the domestic creative environment.

At the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024, a newly restored version of Thang Duong Nhap That—an unofficially named oil painting by Victor Tardieu, the founding principal of the Indochina College of Fine Arts—was recreated with the assistance of AI. This restoration was a collaborative effort by visual artist Trieu Minh Hai, engineer Vien Hong Quang, painters and researchers Tran Hau Yen The and Pham Long.

Painter Hoang Hung's digital projection of a restored version captivated the public with its dynamic depictions of clouds and sky, drawing widespread attention.

The line between artwork and technology products is becoming increasingly blurred. Artist Nguyen Hoang Minh Anh, also known as Ben Moran, faced issues when he posted his work on the r/art forum on Reddit, which has over 22 million members worldwide. The image was not approved because the forum does not allow artists to post works created by AI.

The male artist's account was banned by the forum for 28 days, despite his complaints and submission of the original drawing documents.

In response to the artist's work, a forum representative commented that the young artist should consider a different approach; this looks like it was generated by AI in moments.

An art site's analysis supported this view, indicating the artist's style bore a close resemblance to AI-created works inspired by Renaissance art.

The rise of technology has helped modernize the art industry, allowing it to evolve alongside contemporary creative trends. However, many argue that art differs fundamentally from science—it does not always follow established rules or progress in a linear fashion. Creativity can emerge from mistakes, imperfections, and the ever-changing nature of human emotions. Art is born from the soul, something that machines, lacking true consciousness, cannot replicate. For many artists, the essence of art lies in the entire creative journey rather than just the final product.

There are differing opinions on AI-generated art. Proponents argue that paintings, photos, and music created by AI are acceptable, as AI is designed to benefit humanity. Opponents, however, maintain that these creations are technological products rather than works of art.

In his statement, artist practitioner Luong Luu Bien praised AI as ‘a big step forward in science and technology for human life’. Artist Bien asserted that AI will help a lot, especially with simple, popular, and applicable designs such as providing suggestions for interior design, industrial design, and book cover and text presentations.

In his view, the human aspect remains crucial in the realm of art, particularly in the conveyance of emotions through traditional techniques. While artificial intelligence can assist, propose ideas, or collaborate in the creation of conceptual artworks, it cannot replicate the depth of human expression. The advancement of technology is inevitable, and it will undoubtedly supplant numerous conventional roles; however, it raises the question of whether a distinction should be drawn between art and technology. The classification of a piece as art or a technological creation is ultimately determined by societal perceptions, as the artist harnesses their emotions rather than depending exclusively on technological means.

By Hong Duong - Translated by Anh Quan