Exhibition, film screenings celebrate National Reunification Day

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has assigned the Vietnam Film Institute to organize an exhibition and film screenings in major cities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30).

Poster of the film, "Mui Co Chay" (The Scent of Burning Grass)

Around 300 photos featuring the Vietnamese people's resistance war against US aggression will be displayed at an exhibition that is scheduled to be held at the 23-9 (September 23) Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on April 5.

The event is divided into three parts, including “Cinema with historical moments,” “The Ho Chi Minh historic campaign—the great victory in the 1975 spring,” and “Saigon—Ho Chi Minh City through the cinematic lens.” It helps the public deeply understand the history and honor the significant contributions of filmmakers during wartime.

Meanwhile, the film screenings will be organized in Hanoi on April 21-26 and in Ho Chi Minh City in April. The screenings will present to the audience documentary films and feature films about the revolutionary war and cultural and social life to spread the spirit of patriotism and national pride. In particular, there will be exchanges with filmmakers and historical witnesses, providing a deeper perspective on the value of cinema in preserving history.

The exhibition and film screening program not only aims to honor the previous generations but also helps the younger generation better understand ancestors’ sacrifices and arouses the young people's spirit of responsibility in preserving and promoting the glorious traditions of the nation and contributes to bringing historical values closer to the public through the language of cinema.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh