American piano master Jerome Rose to perform in HBSO’s concert

Audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy the world’s masterpieces by great musicians namely Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric François Chopin, Franz Liszt, and Robert Alexander Schumann performed by American piano master Jerome Rose and artists of the HBSO.

The outstanding classical piano pieces include Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op.13, commonly known as Sonata Pathétique, which was written in 1798 and has remained one of his most celebrated compositions; the Barcarolle in F-sharp major, Op. 60, a piece for solo piano by Frédéric Chopin composed between the autumn of 1845 and summer of 1846; Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 which is the sixth work of the 19 Hungarian Rhapsodies composed by Franz Liszt for piano in 1847; the Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54, three-movement concerto for piano by German composer Robert Schumann.

Jerome Rose hailed as "the Last Romantic of our own age" and one of America's most distinguished pianists, has been heard in major concert halls across five continents. Jerome Rose has appeared with such orchestras as the Berlin Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, and Royal Philharmonic. In addition, he has been a soloist with most major U. S. orchestras.

Jerome Rose, a graduate of the Mannes School of Music and the Juilliard School of Music, is on the Faculty of the Mannes School of Music and is the Founder/Director of the International Keyboard Institute & Festival. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Music from the State University of New York for his lifetime achievement.

By Bao Lam – Translated by Kim Khanh