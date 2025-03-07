Culture/art

4-minute video promotes Vietnam's natural and cultural beauty

In just over four minutes, the video offers viewers a guided journey to explore notable landmarks situated throughout the Northern, Central, and Southern regions of Vietnam.

In response to the 2025 tourism stimulus program launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with the theme "Vietnam: Go to love!", the Tourism Information Center under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has released a tourism promotion video on YouTube.

Vietnam’s breathtaking landscapes come to life in vivid detail: majestic waterfalls, winding azure rivers, sprawling rice fields, and towering mountains that seem to bridge the sky and earth.

Beyond its natural beauty, Vietnam captivates with its rich cultural and historical heritage. The North is renowned for its iconic landmarks, sacred temples, and ancient pagodas. The Central region enchants with the cultural legacies of Hue’s imperial city, Hoi An’s ancient town, and the remnants of Cham civilization. Meanwhile, the South seamlessly blends modern vibrancy with the unique charm of its riverine landscapes.

A comprehensive glimpse into Vietnam's culinary delights, cultural celebrations, luxurious accommodations, exceptional services, and the friendly nature of its people is offered in the video. Driven by a strong message, the program intends to stimulate tourism, drawing global travelers to experience Vietnam—a world-class destination.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan

