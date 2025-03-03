First Vietnamese Salt Craft Festival to open on March 6

The Vietnamese Salt Craft Festival—Bac Lieu 2025 will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on March 6-8.

A salt field in Bac Lieu Province (Photo: SGGP)

The event themed “The 100-year journey of salt making—people’s life” is organized for the first time, featuring a series of activities such as exhibitions focusing on production, business, and entrepreneurship within the salt industry, OCOP products (One Commune One Product) of Bac Lieu Province. Notably, a giant Dan Kim or Dan Nguyet (moon-shaped lute) made of salt will be displayed at Hung Vuong Square in Bac Lieu City during the festival.

Mr. Ho Chi An, 43, the owner of Dan Kim or Dan Nguyet (moon-shaped lute), residing in Long Dien Commune, Dong Hai District, said that the musical instrument measuring 4.1 meters high and 3.5 meters wide is made of more than 500kg of white salt, black salt, and pepper salt.

He must find various methods to bind the crystals together and ensure the Kim musical instrument is kept for a long time because salt is a material that easily dissolves.

At the base of the Kim music instrument are images of salt fields and sea waves. Standing out behind the Kim is an image of the national flag flying in the shape of the letter S, symbolizing the shape of Vietnam.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh