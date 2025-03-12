Cat Ba selected as setting for filming Hollywood movie

After scouting locations for filming in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, a Hollywood film crew has chosen Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong as the setting for their new movie.

Cat Ba Archipelago

With its pristine, majestic natural landscapes and diverse ecosystems, Cat Ba promises to deliver impressive footage. It is also an opportunity to promote Vietnam's image to the world.

Speaking at the working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and relevant units, Ms. Rose Lam, a representative of the Hollywood film crew, highly appreciated the potential of Vietnam and believed that the film would contribute to spreading the image of Vietnam’s tourism to international audiences. She hoped to receive support from local authorities during the filmmaking process.

According to Mr. Nicholas Simon, the CEO and producer of Indochina Productions, the filming of a TV series in Hai Phong by Riot Games, Inc., an American video game developer, publisher, and esports tournament organizer based in Los Angeles, will be a great opportunity to promote Vietnam’s images.

Mr. Simon, a member of the survey team, said that Vietnam is one of the priority countries for tourism or filmmaking.

At the meeting, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van committed to creating favorable conditions and supporting the film crew within the framework of Vietnamese law. The Minister emphasized that cooperation in the film industry not only helps boost Vietnam's creative industry but also contributes to introducing the culture, people, and tourism of Vietnam to international friends.

This is an important step in the cinematic cooperation between Vietnam and Hollywood, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to become an attractive destination for international film crews.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh