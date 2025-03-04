HCMC Department of Culture and Sports oversees press, publishing sectors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports yesterday held a conference to announce its organizational restructuring plan and implementation of key tasks.

According to a resolution from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports takes over state management functions for press and publishing sectors from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, as well as reorganize its internal structure as part of an effort to streamline operations.

After assuming additional responsibilities and reorganizing its structure, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports now consists of ten specialized divisions and 25 public non-business units, comprising the Press and Publishing Division, formed by merging the former Press Division and the Publishing, Printing and Distribution Division; transferring functions of the Ceremonies and Events Organization Division to the Office of the Department and the Division for Cultural Lifestyle and Family Development.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy hand over personnel appointment decisions. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As part of the restructuring, several cultural and sports centers in Ho Chi Minh City have been merged to enhance operational efficiency, as follows:

Ho Chi Minh City Cultural and Exhibition Center was formed by merging Cultural Center and Exhibition Information Center.

HCMC Arts Center was formed by merging Phuong Nam Arts Theater, Light Music Center and Performance and Cinema Organization Center.

HCMC Aquatic Sports Center was established through the merger of Yet Kieu Aquatic Sports Center and Thanh Da Gymnastics and Sports Club.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City Training and Competition Center for Gymnastics and Sports was established by merging the following facilities Phu Tho Training Sport Center, Phu Tho Sports Gymnasium, Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club, and Training and Competition Center for Gymnastics and Sports.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi emphasized that all newly restructured units must quickly adapt to their assigned responsibilities and make every effort to fulfill their duties effectively.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong