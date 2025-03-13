42nd National Television Festival to be held in Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon

The 42nd National Television Festival will be held in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh from March 19 to 22.

At the Press conference of the 42nd National Television Festival (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event attracts 34 works by 14 television production companies, which are divided into two categories, including miniseries (under 10 episodes, and Long series (no limit on the number of episodes).

The festival also serves as a platform for TV producers to share experiences and propose new directions. There will also be two seminars on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in television and data exploitation, highlighting the digital transformation trend to become an important factor influencing the production and distribution of television drama series.

On the occasion of the 42nd National Television Festival, Binh Dinh Province will organize two free tours for journalists attending the event. These trips will introduce the province's prominent landscapes and tourist attractions, offering visitors an opportunity to experience and explore the natural beauty, culture, and history of the region, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province, Lam Hai Giang said.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh